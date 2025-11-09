Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI Shares Acquired by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 597.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 55.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.4% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $89.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.03. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $74.27 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

