Hubbell Inc $HUBB Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Hubbell were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 4,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 0.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 1.2% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.50, for a total value of $1,152,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,202.50. This represents a 34.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.32, for a total transaction of $945,813.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,247.76. This represents a 38.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $462.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $436.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.37. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. Hubbell Inc has a fifty-two week low of $299.42 and a fifty-two week high of $484.26.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.100-18.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $431.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $417.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $477.83.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

