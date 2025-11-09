PFG Advisors Buys 54,816 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI

PFG Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,816 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $9,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTI. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $75,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2,783.5% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average of $28.69.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

