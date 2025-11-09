PFG Advisors Purchases 5,774 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 175.0% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 53.8% in the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth $50,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:DHR opened at $209.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $258.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners set a $220.00 price target on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $226.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.39.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

