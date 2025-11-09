PFG Advisors Has $7.98 Million Stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF $GTO

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $7,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,108,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,017,000 after acquiring an additional 481,544 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 183.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 397,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,659,000 after purchasing an additional 257,370 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,759,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,846,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,695,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,593,000 after purchasing an additional 103,176 shares during the period.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.92. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.46 and a one year high of $48.01.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

