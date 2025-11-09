PFG Advisors Purchases 143,066 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

PFG Advisors boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 212,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,066 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $526,000. Keystone Financial Services grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC now owns 15,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,403,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,226,000 after acquiring an additional 151,549 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT opened at $23.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.91.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

