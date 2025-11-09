Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the second quarter worth about $1,059,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 158,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,857,000 after buying an additional 72,286 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Medpace by 119.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 36,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.90, for a total transaction of $17,225,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 925,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,587,744.10. This represents a 3.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 15,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.85, for a total transaction of $9,120,485.50. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 13,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,455.55. This trade represents a 53.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 116,211 shares of company stock valued at $63,569,958 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $589.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $527.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.26. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.05 and a 12 month high of $625.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.49 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 91.88% and a net margin of 18.36%.The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MEDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Medpace from $270.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $342.00 to $474.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial set a $555.00 target price on Medpace in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $475.90.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

