PFG Advisors Acquires 2,545 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,516,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in Honeywell International by 12.0% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of HON stock opened at $194.07 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $123.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.63 and a 200-day moving average of $218.18.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%.The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.63.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

