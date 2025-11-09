Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Purchases 2,143 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 1.3% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 8.3%

BATS MOAT opened at $99.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.72 and its 200-day moving average is $95.49. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $75.43 and a 12-month high of $99.41.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.