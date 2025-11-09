Centene Corporation $CNC Shares Sold by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL reduced its holdings in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 248.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Centene by 265.8% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $68.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays set a $44.00 target price on shares of Centene and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Centene from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $41.00 price objective on Centene and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.75. Centene Corporation has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $66.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.71. The business had revenue of $49.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.50 billion. Centene had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.85%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.