Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Up 12.3% – Should You Buy?

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 12.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.4150. Approximately 3,250,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 3,140,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on UP. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on UP

Wheels Up Experience Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $981.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $185.49 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David Godsman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $212,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 976,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,103.45. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Meaghan Danielle Wells sold 47,931 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $58,475.82. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 526,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,550.82. The trade was a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 359,651 shares of company stock valued at $782,320. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,827 shares during the last quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheels Up Experience

(Get Free Report)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Wheels Up Membership program that consists of two primary membership categories, such as Individual membership for individual and business fliers; and UP for Business membership consists of small and medium enterprise, and custom enterprise solutions for business fliers that tend to spend at higher levels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.