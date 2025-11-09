Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,499 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,625 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Arete Research upgraded Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.90.

DIS opened at $110.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.45 and a 200 day moving average of $113.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $199.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

