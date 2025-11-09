PFG Advisors Sells 3,183 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 28,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $121.32 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.39 and a twelve month high of $126.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.38 and its 200 day moving average is $111.59. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a $0.1419 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.