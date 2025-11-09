Rovin Capital UT ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Rovin Capital UT ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 400.0% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $825.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total value of $7,466,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,429,892 shares in the company, valued at $558,219,089.16. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 222,396 shares of company stock valued at $54,105,275 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.0%

GOOG stock opened at $279.70 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.66 and a 1-year high of $291.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

