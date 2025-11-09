5,117 Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV Acquired by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.5% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 96.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $380.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $378.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.00. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $273.60 and a 1-year high of $391.17.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

