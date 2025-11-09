FedEx Corporation $FDX Shares Purchased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,823 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 121.8% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Motco raised its position in FedEx by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 267 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.08.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $262.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.92. The stock has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Corporation has a 12-month low of $194.29 and a 12-month high of $308.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

