DJE Kapital AG Sells 726,582 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

DJE Kapital AG trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,709,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 726,582 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.8% of DJE Kapital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. DJE Kapital AG’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $72,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Advantage Trust Co lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 549.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.41.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ opened at $40.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $47.35.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $33.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 58.97%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.