KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,132 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,132 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 5,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $241.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.50. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $252.77. The firm has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

