RWA Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 396 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.8% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $153.26 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.12 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.37. The company has a market capitalization of $238.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.43.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

