Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.15% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $8,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.5% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 803.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $139.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.09. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $107.38 and a twelve month high of $152.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

