Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.20, FiscalAI reports. Viasat had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Viasat Price Performance

VSAT stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.71. Viasat has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $40.47.

Get Viasat alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Viasat

In other news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 197,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,111,991. The trade was a 33.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Viasat by 10.3% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,758 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Viasat by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Viasat by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Viasat by 323.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Viasat in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Viasat from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Viasat in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Viasat from $10.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Viasat

Viasat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.