Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.20, FiscalAI reports. Viasat had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.
VSAT stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.71. Viasat has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $40.47.
In other news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 197,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,111,991. The trade was a 33.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Viasat from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Viasat in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Viasat from $10.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
