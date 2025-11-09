Barclays Cuts DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target to $238.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $272.00 to $238.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DASH. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen cut DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Roth Capital increased their target price on DoorDash from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.62.

DoorDash Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of DASH opened at $204.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.75 and a 200 day moving average of $237.66. The company has a market cap of $87.28 billion, a PE ratio of 103.71 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $155.40 and a 52-week high of $285.50.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.47, for a total value of $346,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,336,312.44. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.86, for a total transaction of $376,000.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 214,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,504,827.42. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 876,527 shares of company stock valued at $218,129,954. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Night Squared LP acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth about $2,780,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth about $7,200,000. Public Investment Fund boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 68.3% in the first quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 821,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,125,000 after acquiring an additional 333,369 shares during the last quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP grew its holdings in DoorDash by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,261,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

