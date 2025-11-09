Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $190.00

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2025

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on Paycom Software from $258.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $285.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.77.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE PAYC opened at $162.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.28. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $156.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.76.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.62 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Paycom Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total value of $334,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 24,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,482.91. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 1,918.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,584,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,990 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $114,440,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 10,106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 486,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,355,000 after buying an additional 482,186 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,853,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,802,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,207,792,000 after buying an additional 179,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Analyst Recommendations for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

