Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $190.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on Paycom Software from $258.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $285.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.77.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE PAYC opened at $162.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.28. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $156.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.76.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.62 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Paycom Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total value of $334,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 24,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,482.91. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 1,918.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,584,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,990 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $114,440,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 10,106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 486,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,355,000 after buying an additional 482,186 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,853,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,802,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,207,792,000 after buying an additional 179,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.