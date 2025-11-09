RWA Wealth Partners LLC Sells 31,124 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

RWA Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,124 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 36,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.6%

Pfizer stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.37.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.18.

About Pfizer



Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

