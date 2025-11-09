Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Raised to $119.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $101.00 to $119.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JCI. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.72.

Shares of JCI opened at $122.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.39. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $68.03 and a 12-month high of $123.37.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.43%.

In related news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $1,281,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 115,220 shares in the company, valued at $14,060,296.60. This represents a 8.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,315. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 425.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 62.8% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

