Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09, Zacks reports.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Stock Down 10.1%

NASDAQ BRNS opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $43.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barinthus Biotherapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.48% of Barinthus Biotherapeutics worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

