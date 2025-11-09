Rathbones Group PLC Has $75.95 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 704,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,256 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $75,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Melius assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $117.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $123.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

