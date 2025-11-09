HC Advisors LLC Has $558,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

HC Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,522 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.4% of HC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,076,592,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 16,746.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,663,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510,944 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Home Depot by 19.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,391,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,261 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $418,486,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,415,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,282,398,000 after purchasing an additional 891,326 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,416.59. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,234.11. This represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Home Depot from $403.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $454.00 to $421.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.82.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $370.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.46. The company has a market capitalization of $369.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

