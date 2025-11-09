Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Position in Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 994.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 83.3% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group set a $195.00 target price on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays restated a “negative” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial set a $213.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $199.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.63.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.5%

Waste Connections stock opened at $166.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.53. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.37 and a 52-week high of $201.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Waste Connections has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 58.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total transaction of $1,569,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,190.52. The trade was a 37.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waste Connections

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.