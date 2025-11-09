Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.0668 on Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0668 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $4.89 million and approximately $15.19 thousand worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102,186.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.35 or 0.00485726 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.22 or 0.00586394 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.39 or 0.00449557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00008988 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.01 or 0.00099831 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00015767 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 73,288,585 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

