Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL Shares Purchased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,830 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,818,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,377,000 after purchasing an additional 986,170 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,809,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,811,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,092 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,967,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,471,000 after buying an additional 328,845 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,711,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,347,000 after buying an additional 33,469 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $85.00 price target on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Shares of XEL opened at $80.91 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $83.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

