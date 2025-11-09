Savant Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Edison International $EIX

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,130 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EIX. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,602 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 111.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,318 shares during the period. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 197.2% in the first quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 4,395,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,645 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 38.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,658,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,485,000 after buying an additional 1,289,062 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 42.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,988,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,978,000 after buying an additional 1,194,296 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Edison International
In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $99,486.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,167.24. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Edison International Stock Performance
Edison International stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $88.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.85.
Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.18. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 17.24%.The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.950-6.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Edison International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.
Edison International Profile
Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.
