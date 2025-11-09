Rathbones Group PLC Boosts Stake in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,876,482 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,946 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.7% of Rathbones Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.17% of Abbott Laboratories worth $391,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 759.1% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT opened at $126.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.40. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $110.86 and a 52-week high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. William Blair upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

