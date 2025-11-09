Reviewing Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV) and Bollinger Industries (OTCMKTS:BOLL)

Bollinger Industries (OTCMKTS:BOLL – Get Free Report) and Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bollinger Industries and Lazydays”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Bollinger Industries alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bollinger Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lazydays $871.56 million 0.01 -$163.71 million ($122.29) -0.01

Risk and Volatility

Bollinger Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lazydays.

Bollinger Industries has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lazydays has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.7% of Lazydays shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.6% of Bollinger Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Lazydays shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bollinger Industries and Lazydays, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bollinger Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lazydays 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Bollinger Industries and Lazydays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bollinger Industries N/A N/A N/A Lazydays -22.06% -139.43% -17.47%

About Bollinger Industries

(Get Free Report)

Bollinger Industries, Inc. operates as a consumer products company in the United States and internationally. It offers flashlights and other lighting solutions under the NEBO brand name; pocketknives, pocket tools, and everyday carry gadgets under the TRUE brand name; pest defense products under the Skeeter Hawk brand; lights, lasers, and optics under the iPROTEC name; personal heating products under the THAW brand name; and power banks under the HALO brand name. The company offers products through retail stores and online shopping sites, as well as through its own website. Bollinger Industries, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is based in Roanoke, Texas.

About Lazydays

(Get Free Report)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Bollinger Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bollinger Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.