Savant Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,847 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,760 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 114.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Trading Up 17.5%

EXPE opened at $258.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.01 and a 52 week high of $264.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.50 and a 200-day moving average of $192.33.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on Expedia Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $210.00 price objective on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $212.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.00.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $175,409.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,971.68. This trade represents a 6.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 3,306 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total transaction of $663,977.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,479,743. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 9,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,132 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

