Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analyst Says

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the online travel company's stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target points to a potential downside of 9.00% from the company's current price.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Expedia Group from $174.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Expedia Group from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $253.00.

Expedia Group Stock Up 17.5%

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $258.25 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $130.01 and a 1 year high of $264.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.50 and its 200-day moving average is $192.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.47. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.13 earnings per share. Expedia Group's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $623,340.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,015.24. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $546,405.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,297,902.69. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,816 shares of company stock worth $2,009,132. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 143,739 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

