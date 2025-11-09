Wrapped TFUEL Price Up 126,292% This Week (WTFUEL)

Wrapped TFUEL (WTFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Wrapped TFUEL has a market cap of $369.29 million and approximately $64.93 million worth of Wrapped TFUEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped TFUEL token can now be purchased for about $32.14 or 0.00031449 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped TFUEL has traded up 126,292% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped TFUEL

Wrapped TFUEL’s total supply is 11,491,109 tokens. The official website for Wrapped TFUEL is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped TFUEL is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TFUEL’s official Twitter account is @theta_network. The official message board for Wrapped TFUEL is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TFUEL

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TFUEL (WTFUEL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Theta Network platform. Wrapped TFUEL has a current supply of 11,491,108.52. The last known price of Wrapped TFUEL is 33.84458857 USD and is down -3.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $60,969,328.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thetatoken.org.”

