Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 20,420 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 89.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,494 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 20,420 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,455 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.6% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,667 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 33.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 1,302 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 70,537 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 18,225 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.54.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP opened at $86.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $115.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

