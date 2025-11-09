Financial Analysis: StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) versus Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) and StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.4% of Northrop Grumman shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Northrop Grumman shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of StandardAero shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Northrop Grumman and StandardAero, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northrop Grumman 0 6 11 1 2.72 StandardAero 2 4 2 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus target price of $642.73, suggesting a potential upside of 12.94%. StandardAero has a consensus target price of $32.71, suggesting a potential upside of 22.05%. Given StandardAero’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe StandardAero is more favorable than Northrop Grumman.

This table compares Northrop Grumman and StandardAero”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northrop Grumman $40.93 billion 1.98 $4.17 billion $27.80 20.47 StandardAero $5.24 billion 1.71 $10.97 million $0.41 65.38

Northrop Grumman has higher revenue and earnings than StandardAero. Northrop Grumman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StandardAero, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Northrop Grumman and StandardAero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northrop Grumman 9.82% 25.49% 8.01% StandardAero 2.37% 8.87% 2.98%

Summary

Northrop Grumman beats StandardAero on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems. Its Defense Systems segment designs, develops, integrates, and produces tactical weapons and missile defense solutions, and provides sustainment, modernization, and training services for manned and unmanned aircraft and electronics systems. It also offers integrated, all-domain command, and control battle management systems, precision strike weapons; high speed air-breathing and hypersonic systems; high-performance gun systems, ammunition, precision munitions and advanced fuzes; aircraft and mission systems logistics support, sustainment, operations and modernization; and warfighter training services. The company’s Mission Systems segment offers command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems; radar, electro-optical/infrared and acoustic sensors; electronic warfare systems; advanced communications and network systems; cyber solutions; intelligence processing systems; navigation; and maritime power, propulsion, and payload launch systems. Its Space Systems segment offers satellites, spacecraft systems, subsystems, sensors, and payloads; ground systems; missile defense systems and interceptors; launch vehicles and related propulsion systems; and strategic missiles. Northrop Grumman Corporation was founded in 1939 and is based in Falls Church, Virginia.

About StandardAero

StandardAero, Inc. provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets. The Component Repair Services segment offers engine component and accessory repairs to the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, land and marine, and oil and gas end markets. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

