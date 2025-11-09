HC Advisors LLC Buys 2,306 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

HC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2,280.8% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $58.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $69.98. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. HSBC raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $69.20 to $73.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.53.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $858,112.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,730. The trade was a 46.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $151,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,971.50. This represents a 6.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 39,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,585 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

