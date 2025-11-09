Wabtec $WAB Stake Lessened by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,184 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wabtec by 2,220.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 738,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,843,000 after buying an additional 706,227 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Wabtec by 33.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,592,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,062,000 after acquiring an additional 398,782 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Wabtec by 56.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 778,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,907,000 after acquiring an additional 280,140 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Wabtec in the second quarter worth about $32,547,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Wabtec by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 200,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,063,000 after acquiring an additional 129,023 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total value of $493,938.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,076.85. This represents a 13.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total transaction of $419,727.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 60,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,082,141.50. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,101. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WAB stock opened at $206.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Wabtec has a 52-week low of $151.81 and a 52-week high of $216.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.33.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.04. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Wabtec’s payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WAB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Wabtec from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Wabtec in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wabtec from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.38.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

