Head-To-Head Contrast: Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR) & Liminatus Pharma (NASDAQ:LIMN)

Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR – Get Free Report) and Liminatus Pharma (NASDAQ:LIMN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vor Biopharma and Liminatus Pharma”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vor Biopharma N/A N/A N/A ($273.20) -0.07 Liminatus Pharma N/A N/A N/A ($0.05) -23.30

Profitability

Liminatus Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vor Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Vor Biopharma and Liminatus Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vor Biopharma N/A N/A N/A Liminatus Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.3% of Vor Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Vor Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vor Biopharma and Liminatus Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vor Biopharma 2 3 5 1 2.45 Liminatus Pharma 1 0 0 0 1.00

Vor Biopharma presently has a consensus target price of $76.50, suggesting a potential upside of 309.09%. Given Vor Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vor Biopharma is more favorable than Liminatus Pharma.

Summary

Vor Biopharma beats Liminatus Pharma on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company’s VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells. The company’s eHSCs targeted therapies, such as CAR-Ts, bispecific antibodies, and antibody-drug conjugates provide treatment for blood cancers. Vor Biopharma, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Akron BioProducts to develop and manufacture cGMP nucleases. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Liminatus Pharma

Liminatus Pharma, Inc. is a pre-clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies. The company was founded on November 1, 2020 and is headquartered in La Palma, CA.

