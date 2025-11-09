JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $260.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the online travel company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EXPE. Barclays raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $197.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $209.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial set a $210.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Trading Up 17.5%

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $258.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.50 and its 200 day moving average is $192.33. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $130.01 and a 1 year high of $264.20.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.47. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $175,409.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,971.68. This trade represents a 6.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total transaction of $623,340.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,858 shares in the company, valued at $7,035,015.24. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 9,816 shares of company stock worth $2,009,132 over the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Cercano Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Syon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 143,739 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,724,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.