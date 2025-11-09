UBS Group Cuts Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target to $30.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Clearwater Analytics from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

CWAN stock opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $32.71.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $205.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.66 million. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 61.28%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Clearwater Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

In related news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 4,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $79,648.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 19,552 shares in the company, valued at $345,679.36. This represents a 18.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 16,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $293,346.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 913,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,152,448. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,602 shares of company stock worth $2,756,283. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,261,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967,798 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 9,567,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,813,000 after buying an additional 274,664 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 18.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,853,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,507,000 after buying an additional 1,079,574 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,710,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,930,000 after buying an additional 20,257 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,412,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,866,000 after buying an additional 458,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.