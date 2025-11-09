ResMed Inc. (RMD) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.06 on December 17th

ResMed Inc. (ASX:RMD – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, November 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 17.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 11th.
ResMed Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69.
ResMed Company Profile
