ResMed Inc. (RMD) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.06 on December 17th

ResMed Inc. (ASX:RMD – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, November 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 17.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

