Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 593,880 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,646,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Flex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Flex by 74.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 404.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 10,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $566,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 37,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,492.54. This trade represents a 21.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $514,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,607.64. The trade was a 37.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,020 shares of company stock valued at $7,004,342. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $62.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.88. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 3.33%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.170 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Flex in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Flex from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Flex from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

