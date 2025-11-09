Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 4.2% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the second quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haven Private LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the second quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $207.00 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.41 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The stock has a market cap of $231.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.49 and a 200 day moving average of $237.05.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $291.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.46, for a total value of $302,912.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 582,065,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,322,242,802.50. This trade represents a 0.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,113,221 shares of company stock valued at $506,386,034. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.