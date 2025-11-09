AdvanSix (ASIX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on December 2nd

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIXGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th.

AdvanSix has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

NYSE ASIX opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54. AdvanSix has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.72.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.32). AdvanSix had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $374.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 4 EPS for the current year.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Dividend History for AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)

