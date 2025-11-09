AMETEK, Inc. (AME) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th.

AMETEK has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. AMETEK has a dividend payout ratio of 16.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AMETEK to earn $7.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

AME opened at $196.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $145.02 and a twelve month high of $204.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.13.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. Analysts predict that AMETEK will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $5,259,314.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 40,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,047,211.30. This represents a 39.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.0% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.9% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

