Nuance Investments LLC Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric Company $POR

Nuance Investments LLC trimmed its position in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,410 shares during the quarter. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Portland General Electric worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 486,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,853 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 24.7% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $47.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Portland General Electric Company has a 1-year low of $39.54 and a 1-year high of $48.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average is $42.45.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.43%.The business had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.330 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.36%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $47.00 target price on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

In related news, CEO Maria M. Pope sold 18,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $803,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 194,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,737.50. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

